JPMorgan and DBS launch 24/7 tokenized U.S.-Singapore dollar transfers
JPMorgan and DBS just launched a service that lets institutional clients move tokenized US dollars between the US and Singapore, any time, day or night.
This means banks can send money, even outside regular business hours, thanks to permissioned blockchain technology.
DBS Token Services integrates with Kinexys
The service combines DBS Token Services with JPMorgan's Kinexys platform, making cross-border transfers smoother for companies managing global finances.
It's powered by Partior (the settlement orchestrator between the two bank systems) and is already being used by Ant International.
As Zack Chestnut, global head of commercial at Kinexys by JPMorgan, put it, "This industry-leading solution is a tangible step toward bringing true interconnectivity to global money movement on permissioned blockchain rails [...] Together with DBS, we are showcasing to our clients that tokenised money can be safe, seamless and scalable today."