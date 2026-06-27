JPMorgan Chase loses last women CEO contenders as co presidents
Business
JPMorgan Chase just lost its last women candidates for the top job.
Marianne Lake, who led consumer banking, is retiring after 25 years, and Jennifer Piepszak had already stepped out of the running back in 2025.
Now, with Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno named as co-presidents, they're seen as the likely picks to eventually replace longtime CEO Jamie Dimon.
Women's ascent to top roles stalled
This shift highlights a bigger trend: while more women are reaching senior roles in big companies, progress toward putting women at the very top seems to have stalled.
Back in 2019, Lake and Piepszak were both considered strong contenders for CEO.
But as Dimon has pointed out before, succession is about timing and fit, not just diversity goals.