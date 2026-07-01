JPMorgan Chase names Rahul Badhwar senior country officer for India
Business
JPMorgan Chase just picked Rahul Badhwar as its new senior country officer for India, a big move for the bank's plans here.
Badhwar, who was previously global head of corporate sales, markets and securities services at HSBC, will now shape JPMorgan's India strategy and report to its Asia-Pacific CEO.
The change signals the bank's push to grow stronger in India's fast-evolving economy.
Badhwar's HSBC experience fuels JPMorgan India
Badhwar brings serious experience, having been previously the global head of corporate sales, markets and securities services at HSBC.
With him leading, JPMorgan is doubling down on its long-term bet on India's financial sector, so expect more action from it in the country soon.