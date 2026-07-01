JPMorgan Chase names Rahul Badhwar senior country officer for India Business Jul 01, 2026

JPMorgan Chase just picked Rahul Badhwar as its new senior country officer for India, a big move for the bank's plans here.

Badhwar, who was previously global head of corporate sales, markets and securities services at HSBC, will now shape JPMorgan's India strategy and report to its Asia-Pacific CEO.

The change signals the bank's push to grow stronger in India's fast-evolving economy.