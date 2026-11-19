JPMorgan Chase says vendor cyberattack may have leaked customer data
JPMorgan Chase says a recent cyberattack on some of its third-party vendors could have leaked customer data, such as names and email addresses.
The bank is reaching out directly to anyone affected.
Importantly, this breach isn't connected to the technical outages that happened earlier in the week.
JPMorgan Chase investigating breach, contacting customers
The bank is investigating the incident and says it's contacting affected customers directly.
It also clarified that this hack has nothing to do with earlier this week's tech glitches, which were caused by a software bug.