JPMorgan Chase tech snag delays interbank transfers, no security threat
JPMorgan Chase hit a tech snag today, causing delays for people trying to move money around.
The good news: you can still log in and access your cash; no security threat here.
The slowdown mainly affects transactions with other banks that involve Chase.
Bank users report errors, Zelle slowed
Users reported errors as early as 11:30am ET and has also led to hiccups at some other big banks.
US Bank says it's not directly affected, but if you use Zelle to send money between banks (especially with Chase involved), expect things to be a bit slower than usual.
days after separate, widespread issues with Microsoft Outlook and communication systems used by air traffic control centers.
Seems like tech troubles are making the rounds lately.