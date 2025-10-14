JPMorgan Chase's Q3 profit jumps 12% YoY to $14.4 billion

Revenue hits $47.12 billion (up 9%)

Revenue hit $47.12 billion (up 9%), with both interest and noninterest income climbing.

Consumer banking led the way with a 24% jump in net income thanks to higher deposit margins and asset management fees, while commercial and investment banking earnings grew by 21%.

Even asset and wealth management saw solid gains—proof that most parts of JPMorgan are still going strong despite some market nerves.