JPMorgan economists urge India to rethink data center investments
JPMorgan economists are urging India to reconsider pouring money into data centers, saying these big facilities eat up a ton of cash but barely create jobs once they're built.
In their piece "Mind the Data Center Trap," they suggest India could get more bang for its buck by investing in other parts of the AI world instead.
JPMorgan: $8B yields only 150 jobs
Here's their main point: an $8 billion investment in a 200-megawatt data center only brings about 150 jobs, while that same money could create nearly 400,000 jobs elsewhere.
Plus, most of this investment goes toward imported tech, so local benefits are limited.
Data centers also use a lot of power and water, putting extra strain on cities.
The economists say it's smarter for India to focus on AI tech and applications that actually fit the country's needs.