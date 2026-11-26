Here's their main point: an $8 billion investment in a 200-megawatt data center only brings about 150 jobs, while that same money could create nearly 400,000 jobs elsewhere.

Plus, most of this investment goes toward imported tech, so local benefits are limited.

Data centers also use a lot of power and water, putting extra strain on cities.

The economists say it's smarter for India to focus on AI tech and applications that actually fit the country's needs.