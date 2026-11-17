JPMorgan names Bregje de Best CFO to manage $5.1 trillion
JPMorgan Chase just picked Bregje de Best as its next chief financial officer, replacing Jeremy Barnum.
De Best, who used to run the investment bank finance team, will now manage the bank's massive $5.1 trillion balance sheet starting early next year.
Barnum is moving into a vice chairman role and is slated to exit JPMorgan in early 2028.
Bregje de Best to oversee capital
De Best will be in charge of regulatory capital, earnings calls, and investor relations for the bank's global operations and work closely with other top leaders during this transition.
Her appointment is part of CEO Jamie Dimon's bigger plan to refresh the leadership team: recent changes also saw Marianne Lake leave and two new co-presidents step up.