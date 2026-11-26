JPMorgan predicts $450B AI capex in 2027 and $1.4T, before leveling off in 2028
JPMorgan says AI companies are gearing up to borrow $450 billion in 2027 for AI-related capital expenditures, even though experts think the industry's rapid growth will start cooling off soon.
The bank's analysts expect total AI spending to nearly double and hit $1.4 trillion in 2027 before things level out in 2028.
AI plans $7T data center expansion
The AI world isn't slowing down on building data centers either. There's a $7 trillion plan to add huge capacity by 2031.
To pay for it all, companies will also tap into another $65 billion through leveraged finance and up to $35 billion via securitized products next year.
Interestingly, there's a shift happening: more money is now going into powerful computing hardware rather than just physical data centers, with big tech firms expected to cover much of the bill over the next five years.