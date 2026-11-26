The AI world isn't slowing down on building data centers either. There's a $7 trillion plan to add huge capacity by 2031.

To pay for it all, companies will also tap into another $65 billion through leveraged finance and up to $35 billion via securitized products next year.

Interestingly, there's a shift happening: more money is now going into powerful computing hardware rather than just physical data centers, with big tech firms expected to cover much of the bill over the next five years.