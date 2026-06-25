JPMorgan report: Chinese AI 10-50x cheaper per token, matches performance

Startups swap Anthropic's Claude for DeepSeek

Startups like Lindy have already swapped Anthropic's Claude for China's DeepSeek, saving millions and even getting better results.

With providers like DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Xiaomi leading in "intelligence-per-dollar," more enterprises are moving away from expensive premium models, especially after recent price hikes from OpenAI and Microsoft drove up AI bills by up to 100 times.