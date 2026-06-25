JPMorgan report: Chinese AI 10-50x cheaper per token, matches performance
Business
A new JPMorgan report just dropped, showing that Chinese AI models cost 10 to 50 times less per token than big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Even with the huge price gap, these models still perform about as well as their pricier rivals, making them a pretty tempting option for businesses looking to cut costs.
Startups swap Anthropic's Claude for DeepSeek
Startups like Lindy have already swapped Anthropic's Claude for China's DeepSeek, saving millions and even getting better results.
With providers like DeepSeek, Alibaba, and Xiaomi leading in "intelligence-per-dollar," more enterprises are moving away from expensive premium models, especially after recent price hikes from OpenAI and Microsoft drove up AI bills by up to 100 times.