JPMorgan to hire around 1,000 tech professionals in India
What's the story
JPMorgan Chase has announced plans to hire around 1,000 technology professionals for its Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. The move highlights the country's growing importance as a technology and innovation hub for global financial institutions. The recruitment drive will mainly focus on specialists in cloud architecture, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) data pipelines.
Hiring details
Candidates will be screened via HackerRank-based assessments
The candidates will be screened via HackerRank-based assessments testing their coding skills, data structures, algorithms, and system architecture knowledge.
Currently, JPMorgan employs around 55,000 people across five Indian cities with major tech and operations hubs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
The new hiring initiative is part of the bank's global tech digital transformation and AI ambitions through its India-GCC network.
Future expansion
JPMorgan's long-term investment strategy in India
The hiring announcement also fits into JPMorgan's long-term investment strategy in India.
This includes its planned 2-million-square-foot GCC campus in Mumbai, which is set to be Asia's largest and house up to 30,000 tech and operations professionals by 2029.
The move comes despite CEO Jamie Dimon's earlier statement that AI has reduced staffing needs by 30-40% in some parts of the bank.
Workforce transformation
AI's impact on workforce requirements and global banks' response
Dimon stressed that while AI-driven productivity gains will transform workforce requirements, they won't replace the need for highly skilled engineering talent.
This comes as global banks continue to invest in engineering talent in India, expanding teams working on AI platforms, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital products supporting their global operations.