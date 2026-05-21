JPMorgan to hire more AI specialists, fewer bankers

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase , has announced that the company will be hiring more artificial intelligence (AI) specialists. This comes as a shift from traditional banking roles. According to a Bloomberg report, Dimon said the bank's workforce is likely to change significantly as AI tools are integrated into daily banking operations. He emphasized that they will be focusing on hiring engineers and data scientists with an AI focus over conventional banking hires.

Job transformation Dimon's warning about AI's impact on jobs Dimon has been a vocal advocate for acknowledging the impact of AI on jobs. At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, he said that AI would transform the labor market faster than society is prepared for. He predicted that JPMorgan would employ fewer people over the next five years due to this technological shift, even as it continues to expand globally.

Industry impact JPMorgan's investment in AI and technology In a previous interview with Fortune, Dimon warned businesses that ignore the impact of AI on jobs could fall behind their competitors. He said this technology is transforming industries from finance and healthcare to logistics and manufacturing. JPMorgan has been investing heavily in AI infrastructure and technology, spending nearly $20 billion annually on tech overall. The bank has been integrating AI into fraud detection, customer service, research, risk management, and investment operations.

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