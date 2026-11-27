JPMorgan Wealth Management warns AI could displace 24 million knowledge-worker jobs
AI might shake up the job market in a big way, JP Morgan Wealth Management warns that around 24 million knowledge-worker jobs worldwide could be displaced over the next five years under an illustrative scenario.
That's about 1.3% of these roles each year, as companies look to AI tools that cost one-half as much as hiring people.
Much of this change could come through roles left unfilled rather than layoffs.
Two-thirds of affected jobs in US.
The US could feel this shift the most, with two-thirds of affected jobs based there, almost 16 million workers over five years.
While only 6% of US work hours currently use AI, that number is expected to grow gradually.
The report also points out that while AI may not fully erase jobs, it will likely reshape what people do at work.
For things to go smoothly, companies will need to invest more in making AI a real part of everyday operations, not just an experiment on the side.