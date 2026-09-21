JPMorgan's Ankur Rudra says India IT comeback delayed to FY29
Business
Looks like India's IT sector will need to wait until FY29 for a real comeback.
According to JPMorgan's Ankur Rudra, growth is being held back by a mix of AI-driven price drops, global economic uncertainty, and rising hardware costs, making it tough for companies to bounce back just yet.
India telecom fintech quick commerce squeezed
These challenges aren't just an IT problem: they're hitting telecom, fintech, and quick commerce too.
Higher hardware prices are squeezing budgets everywhere, the weak rupee is eating into profits, and competition in quick commerce is heating up with five or six serious contenders now in the game.
Even in fintech, new UPI fees could mean more revenue ahead.
Meanwhile, top telecom players are getting stronger as smaller firms struggle to keep up with investments.