JPMorgan's Ankur Rudra says India IT comeback delayed to FY29

These challenges aren't just an IT problem: they're hitting telecom, fintech, and quick commerce too.

Higher hardware prices are squeezing budgets everywhere, the weak rupee is eating into profits, and competition in quick commerce is heating up with five or six serious contenders now in the game.

Even in fintech, new UPI fees could mean more revenue ahead.

Meanwhile, top telecom players are getting stronger as smaller firms struggle to keep up with investments.