JPMorgan's Rajiv Batra forecasts Nifty 27,000 between November and January

JPMorgan is betting that the Nifty index will reach 27,000 between early or mid-November and the end of January.

Rajiv Batra, Head of Asia and Co-Head of Global Emerging Markets Equity Strategy at JPMorgan, shared this upbeat forecast at a recent conference in Mumbai.

Still, not everyone's convinced. A lot of investors are staying cautious because central banks might raise interest rates and Japanese bond yields are climbing.