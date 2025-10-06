JSW Cement's ₹3,600cr IPO fully subscribed: GMP, key details

JSW Cement holds over 82% GGBS market share

JSW Cement is India's top maker of ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS), holding an 82.7% market share as of FY25.

With seven plants across the country, the company has grown its production steadily over the past decade.

Even after reporting a net loss for FY25, it saw Q1 FY26 operating profits jump 39% year-on-year to ₹323 crore.