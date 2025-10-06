Noel Tata faces governance tussle at Tata Trusts

Tension over director nominations and potential SP group listing

The tension is mostly about who gets nominated as directors—Noel Tata's suggestions (like Uday Kotak) aren't getting full support from everyone.

At the same time, the cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji Group (owning 18% of Tata Sons) wants to list the company to raise money, but that's something Tata Trusts have historically resisted.

With Noel's family ties to both the Tata and Mistry families, the situation is particularly sensitive, though there is no suggestion these ties have influenced his decisions.

What happens at this week's meeting could shape how Tata Sons is run going forward.