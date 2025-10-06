Noel Tata faces governance tussle at Tata Trusts
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, is caught up in a governance dispute just days before a big board meeting on October 10, 2025.
The main issue? Trustees are worried about not getting enough updates from their own directors on the Tata Sons board.
All eyes are on Noel Tata, who took over as Chairman last year in October 2024 and now has to manage these growing concerns.
Tension over director nominations and potential SP group listing
The tension is mostly about who gets nominated as directors—Noel Tata's suggestions (like Uday Kotak) aren't getting full support from everyone.
At the same time, the cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji Group (owning 18% of Tata Sons) wants to list the company to raise money, but that's something Tata Trusts have historically resisted.
With Noel's family ties to both the Tata and Mistry families, the situation is particularly sensitive, though there is no suggestion these ties have influenced his decisions.
What happens at this week's meeting could shape how Tata Sons is run going forward.