JSW Infrastructure Q1 FY2027 net down 8.2% revenue jumps 18.1%
Business
JSW Infrastructure just posted an 8.2% drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY2027, landing at ₹357.6 crore.
Still, business wasn't all down: revenue actually jumped 18.1% to ₹1,444.8 crore as cargo volumes grew by 6%, hitting 31 million tons.
JSW Infrastructure plans 30,000cr capacity expansion
Ports like Jaigarh and Ennore helped boost growth, with EBITDA up nearly 16% to ₹673.7 crore. But profit margins tightened a bit this time around.
The company is also expanding fast, upgrading terminals, and aiming for a huge leap in cargo capacity by FY2030 or earlier, backed by a big investment plan of ₹30,000 crore.