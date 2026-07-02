JSW Infrastructure raises ₹7,503cr via mixed QIP for ₹39,000cr expansion
Business
JSW Infrastructure has raised ₹7,503 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and made history by combining a fresh share issue and a promoter's offer for sale in one go.
The money will help fuel its massive ₹39,000 crore expansion plans and boost its public shareholding, keeping it on the right side of regulations.
JSW calls QIP 1st in India
This QIP isn't just about raising cash. By bringing in more institutional investors, JSW is aiming for long-term growth and a stronger market position.
The company says this dual-approach QIP is the first of its kind in India, setting a new benchmark for how companies can raise funds while staying compliant with public shareholding rules.