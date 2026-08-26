JSW MG Motor India, vendors invest ₹6000cr doubling Halol output
Business
JSW MG Motor India, along with its vendors, is investing around ₹6,000 crore to boost its Halol plant in Gujarat.
With JSW MG Motor India putting in ₹3,500 crore and vendors adding ₹2,500 crore, the plan is to double yearly car production from 1.1 lakh to 2.2 lakh units by January 2028.
Parth Jindal cites 4L annual potential
Director Parth Jindal shared that the plant could eventually hit 4 lakh units a year, with the company targeting a solid 35-40% annual growth rate.
After selling 71,000 cars in 2025, they sounded confident that this year it crossed 95,000 units.
Plus, their new Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV show they're serious about leading in electric vehicles.