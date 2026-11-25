JSW Motors opens Wuhu China base with Chery for India
JSW Motors, part of the JSW Group, is launching a new base in Wuhu, China, to kick-start its first-ever car project for India.
By teaming up with Chery Automobile, JSW brings Chinese tech and design know-how straight into its upcoming Indian cars.
It's all about making a big entrance into the passenger vehicle scene after its earlier joint venture with SAIC Motor.
JSW Motors recruiting R&D assembly leaders
The company is on the hunt for top talent to lead research, development, and assembly, focusing on tweaking Chinese car designs to fit Indian and global tastes.
Its first car is set to debut on December 3, 2026.
For JSW Motors, this marks a bold step into the passenger vehicle market, and puts it in the same league as Tata and Mahindra.