JSW Steel starts over ₹16,350cr Andhra Pradesh plant for 2MTPA
Business
JSW Steel has started building a huge steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, putting in over ₹16,350 crore for the project.
The facility will be rolled out in two phases by JSW Rayalaseema Steel Ltd. and aims to produce up to 2 million tons of steel each year.
EAF to produce low-carbon structural steel
The first phase focuses on making low-carbon-emission steel products with a 1 MTPA capacity and a planned investment of ₹4,500 crore; the second phase will double production for an additional planned investment of up to ₹11,850 crore.
What's interesting is the plant will use electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, meaning it recycles scrap and uses direct reduced iron to create structural steel with way less carbon emissions.