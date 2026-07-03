JSW Steel starts over ₹16,350cr Andhra Pradesh plant for 2MTPA

EAF to produce low-carbon structural steel

The first phase focuses on making low-carbon-emission steel products with a 1 MTPA capacity and a planned investment of ₹4,500 crore; the second phase will double production for an additional planned investment of up to ₹11,850 crore.

What's interesting is the plant will use electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, meaning it recycles scrap and uses direct reduced iron to create structural steel with way less carbon emissions.