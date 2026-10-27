Jubilant Ingrevia posts 60% Q2 FY27 net profit to ₹111.43cr
Business
Jubilant Ingrevia just posted a 60% surge in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, hitting ₹111.43 crore compared to ₹69.47 crore last year.
This boost came from strong revenue growth, with sales climbing to ₹1,394.23 crore.
Jubilant Ingrevia signs 40% ZettaOne deal
Expenses rose too, reaching ₹1,255.25 crore.
Jubilant Ingrevia also signed a deal to acquire a 40% stake in ZettaOne Technologies, stepping into the electronic document management space.
Chairman Shyam S Bhartia credits their "Pinnacle strategy" and disciplined cost management for helping drive this impressive growth so far this year.