Judge grants Kalshi temporary reprieve to operate in New York
Kalshi, the platform where people bet on real-world events, just got a temporary pass to keep operating in New York.
A state judge decided not to shut them down right away, so both Kalshi and the New York attorney general can lay out their arguments in court.
Hearing set on Kalshi gambling status
The big question is whether prediction markets like Kalshi count as gambling.
Kalshi says its federal approval means it can operate anywhere, but New York disagrees and says it breaks state gambling laws.
The judge has scheduled a tentative hearing for next Monday, with special attention on protecting users aged 18 to 21.
Depending on how things go, this debate could even reach the US Supreme Court.