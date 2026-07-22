Judge orders Donald Trump surrender records in $10B BBC suit
Business
A US judge just told Donald Trump he has to hand over his business financial records as part of a $10 billion defamation case against the BBC.
The lawsuit started after a 2024 BBC documentary used edited clips from Trump's January 6 speech, making it look like he encouraged the Capitol attack.
Judge allows subpoenas for Trump allies
Even though the BBC apologized for those edits, it says Trump's claims don't hold up.
Trump's team wants to focus only on reputational damage in hopes of keeping his finances private.
Meanwhile, the judge is also letting subpoenas go out to people close to Trump, like Donald Trump Jr. Steve Bannon, and Stephen Miller, to dig deeper into what was really going on around January 6.