Judge rules firms working with Alibaba lobbyists keep Pentagon access
A US judge just ruled that the government cannot block companies from Pentagon contracts just because they work with firms that lobby for Alibaba.
This comes after Alibaba challenged its spot on a Pentagon blacklist, arguing it was unfairly accused of helping China's military, a claim the company firmly denies.
For now, Alibaba can keep its Washington lobbyists who also work with companies that do business with the Pentagon, but it is still stuck on the blacklist.
New 2027 restrictions threaten defense companies
Even with this win, things are far from settled.
Starting in 2027, new restrictions could make it even harder for companies like Alibaba (and others like BYD and DJI) to do business in the US defense sector.
Alibaba says its tech is strictly for commercial use and is still fighting to clear its name, so stay tuned to see how this plays out.