Judge rules firms working with Alibaba lobbyists keep Pentagon access

A US judge just ruled that the government cannot block companies from Pentagon contracts just because they work with firms that lobby for Alibaba.

This comes after Alibaba challenged its spot on a Pentagon blacklist, arguing it was unfairly accused of helping China's military, a claim the company firmly denies.

For now, Alibaba can keep its Washington lobbyists who also work with companies that do business with the Pentagon, but it is still stuck on the blacklist.