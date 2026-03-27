Judge backs Anthropic, temporarily blocks Pentagon ban

A federal judge has ruled in favor of Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, in its legal battle with the Trump administration . The ruling comes after the government had labeled Anthropic as a "supply chain risk" and ordered federal agencies to sever ties with it. Judge Rita F. Lin of Northern California issued an injunction against these actions on Thursday.

Court proceedings Government's actions against Anthropic questioned During the court proceedings, Judge Lin questioned the government's actions against Anthropic. "It looks like an attempt to cripple Anthropic," she said. The judge also argued that the government's orders violated free speech protections for the company. The dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic began over guidelines for government use of its software, with Anthropic seeking limits on how its AI models could be used.

Legal action Federal agencies were ordered to sever ties with AI company After the government disagreed with these limits and labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to cut ties with the company. In response, Anthropic sued both the agency and Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War. The White House has since been attacking Anthropic, calling it "a radical-left, woke company" that threatens America's national security. Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called the Department of Defense (DoD)'s actions "retaliatory and punitive."

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Company statement Case necessary to protect customers, partners: Anthropic In light of Judge Lin's ruling, Anthropic issued a statement thanking the court for its swift action. "We're grateful to the court for moving swiftly, and pleased they agree Anthropic is likely to succeed on the merits," it said. The company added that while this case was necessary to protect Anthropic, its customers, and partners, its focus remains on working productively with the government for safe AI use.

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Overreach Why DoD couldn't simply drop Anthropic as contractor: Judge Judge Lin ruled that the government overstepped its authority in punishing and coercing Anthropic. She said the Pentagon's designation of the AI company as a "supply chain risk" is "likely both contrary to law and arbitrary and capricious." The judge also questioned why DoD could not simply drop Anthropic as a contractor instead of designating it as a supply chain risk.