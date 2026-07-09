Judge Sparkle Sooknanan approves Elon Musk $1.5 million SEC settlement
Elon Musk just agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after he waited too long to reveal his 2022 Twitter stock purchases.
The deal got the green light from Judge Sparkle Sooknanan on July 8, 2026, even though she admitted she had some concerns about how it was negotiated.
Her main job was just to make sure it was fair and legal.
SEC: Elon Musk saved nearly $150 million
The SEC said Musk's late disclosure let him buy more Twitter shares at cheaper prices, saving himself nearly $150 million before his massive $44 billion takeover (and X rebrand).
This is actually the biggest penalty the SEC has ever given out for this kind of thing, and the payment will come from a trust tied to Musk's fortune.
The judge also pointed out that bigger questions about how these rules are enforced are up to the citizenry at the ballot box, not courts, to figure out.