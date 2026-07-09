Judge Sparkle Sooknanan approves Elon Musk $1.5 million SEC settlement

SEC: Elon Musk saved nearly $150 million

The SEC said Musk's late disclosure let him buy more Twitter shares at cheaper prices, saving himself nearly $150 million before his massive $44 billion takeover (and X rebrand).

This is actually the biggest penalty the SEC has ever given out for this kind of thing, and the payment will come from a trust tied to Musk's fortune.

The judge also pointed out that bigger questions about how these rules are enforced are up to the citizenry at the ballot box, not courts, to figure out.