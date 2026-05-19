Julius Baer holds back on India citing 'anti-AI trade'

Yves Bonzon urges investor diversification

Bonzon says higher oil prices are pushing up inflation and hurting India's trade balance, so he recommends investors stay diversified instead of putting more money into India.

Right now, Julius Baer is focusing on US companies building AI infrastructure, and keeping an eye on big IPOs in the US to see how markets hold up.

Despite global tensions, Bonzon notes that private sector balance sheets in the US and Europe remain strong.