June internal survey finds majority of surveyed NVIDIA employees millionaires
Business
Turns out working at NVIDIA during the AI boom has paid off, big time.
An internal survey from June 2025 found that between 76% and 78% of employees surveyed were millionaires, with almost half sitting on more than $25 million.
All this wealth comes as NVIDIA's AI chips keep dominating the market.
Employees bought shares at 15% discount
A lot of it comes down to NVIDIA's stock purchase plan, which lets employees buy shares at a 15% discount.
As demand for AI tech sent NVIDIA's value soaring to $4.39 trillion, those who held onto their shares saw their net worth skyrocket too.
It's a clear sign of how much the company (and its people) have gained from riding the AI wave.