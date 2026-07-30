Juniper Green Energy launches IPO at ₹214-225, seeks ₹1,800cr
Business
Juniper Green Energy, a renewable power company, just launched its IPO with shares priced at ₹214-225. They're aiming to raise ₹1,800 crore, and you can subscribe until August 3.
Shares will hit the BSE and NSE on August 6. The whole issue is fresh equity, so it's all new shares up for grabs.
Anchors commit ₹539.4cr, debt repayment ₹1,411.93cr
Big investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and SBI Mutual Fund have already chipped in ₹539.4 crore as anchors.
Most of the IPO funds will go toward paying off loans and reducing debt in their subsidiaries, ₹1,411.93 crore in total, with the rest for general expenses.
Juniper has an operational capacity of 1,795 MW and 6,115 MW under construction.