Juniper Green Energy prices IPO at ₹214-₹225 seeking ₹1,800cr
Business
Juniper Green Energy is gearing up for its IPO, with shares priced between ₹214 and ₹225 each.
The subscription opens July 30, and the company hopes to raise ₹1,800 crore, all through fresh shares.
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum lot is 66 shares, and employees get a sweet ₹21 discount per share.
Juniper could reach ₹12,800cr after listing
If all goes well at the top price band, Juniper's market cap could hit about ₹12,800 crore after listing.
The funds raised will help pay off debts and support its subsidiaries, plus some for general corporate needs.
With 50 renewable energy projects and nearly 8 GW total capacity (including ongoing builds), Juniper Green claims to be one of India's top players in clean power.