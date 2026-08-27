Juniper Green shares slip nearly 4.24% despite strong Q1 performance
Business
Juniper Green Energy's shares slipped nearly 4.24% today to ₹256.10, even though they're still above their IPO price from earlier this month.
The dip comes right after the company posted some pretty impressive first-quarter numbers: operating income jumped 81% and EBITDA soared 89% year over year.
Juniper Green income rises 79%
Total income shot up 79% to ₹324 crore, and profit after tax climbed 54%.
Juniper Green also hit a record by adding 601 MWp of solar and wind capacity in just one quarter, bringing its total operational capacity to 2,575 MWp.
Plus, with one signed contract and big tender wins after June 30, the company's total portfolio now stands at 11,216 MWp.