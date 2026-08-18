Juniper Hotels to double luxury rooms to 4,000, invests ₹1,930cr

Juniper Hotels, the biggest owner of Hyatt-affiliated hotels in India, is gearing up to double its luxury rooms, from 1,900 to 4,000, over the next four years.

It is investing ₹1,930 crore into five new projects across India, which include four hotels and a commercial building.

CEO Varun Saraf shared that the Bangalore Westin opens in October as part of this push.