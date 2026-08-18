Juniper Hotels to double luxury rooms to 4,000, invests ₹1,930cr
Juniper Hotels, the biggest owner of Hyatt-affiliated hotels in India, is gearing up to double its luxury rooms, from 1,900 to 4,000, over the next four years.
It is investing ₹1,930 crore into five new projects across India, which include four hotels and a commercial building.
CEO Varun Saraf shared that the Bangalore Westin opens in October as part of this push.
Juniper plans Grand Hyatts Delhi Guwahati
The second phase in Bangalore will add 275 more rooms and serviced apartments for ₹400 crore.
Grand Hyatt hotels are planned for Delhi and Guwahati by fiscal year 2031 with investments of ₹850 crore and ₹400 crore.
There is also a commercial tower coming up next to Grand Hyatt Mumbai by fiscal year 2029.
Most land was already owned or bought cheap, and Juniper will keep partnering with global brands like Hyatt and Marriott for management.