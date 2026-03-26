Jury slams Meta, Google with $3 million mental health penalty
Business
A Los Angeles jury just ordered Meta and Google to pay $3 million after a young woman, K.G.M., said her mental health took a hit from years of heavy Instagram and YouTube use.
The case puts fresh pressure on big tech to take user safety seriously.
Jury also found signs of 'malice' in the case
The jury found both companies liable: Meta owes 70% of the payout, Google 30%.
Features like autoplay and endless scrolling were called out for making it hard to stop scrolling.
There's also talk that more penalties could follow, since the jury found signs of "malice" in how the platforms handled things.