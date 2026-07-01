JustAI raises $17 million, expands marketing into India and Asia

JustAI claims 20-30% marketing revenue growth

CEO Neha Mittal says their tech is built to scale: no clunky old systems here.

She points out that while AI makes things faster and more efficient, human marketers are still essential for strategy and big decisions.

JustAI claims their automation tools have helped clients grow marketing revenue by 20% to 30%.

Plus, being a young company gives them the flexibility to innovate quickly compared to older software giants.