Justice Department never reviewed Rubio-rewritten memo ousting NVIDIA's Jensen Huang
Turns out, the Justice Department never even looked at the memo Rubio oversaw and rewrote that questioned NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang, who has been accused of spying for China.
Even though the memo briefly got Huang ousted from his job over national security worries, the Justice Department did not launch any investigation.
Jensen Huang reinstated after Trump intervention
Huang was briefly ousted on November 23, 2026, after a leaked Secret Service memo fueled more suspicion.
But he was quickly reinstated when the Trump administration stepped in and said there was no real threat.
Trump himself told NVIDIA's board he believed Huang was not a security risk, ending the drama almost as fast as it started.