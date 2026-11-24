Jyotiraditya Scindia launches advisory panel for telecom startups and MSMEs
Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the setting up of an advisory panel focused on startups and MSMEs in the telecom sector.
Announced at a recent industry conclave, this move is meant to give these smaller players a direct line to the government, making it easier for them to share their ideas and their struggles.
Startups seek testing and launch support
Startups at the event said they are ready with fresh tech but often feel stuck because there is not enough support from the government, especially when it comes to testing and launching their products.
With this new panel, they will finally have a way to get their concerns heard directly by the minister.
The hope is that breaking down these barriers will spark more innovation and growth in India's fast-changing telecom scene.