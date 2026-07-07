Shoppers Stop owner puts $700M IPO plans on hold

Market trends

Factors affecting the IPO market and real estate sector

India's IPO market has been quiet this year, with companies raising some $3.92 billion so far in 2026. This is a sharp decline from the nearly $22 billion raised last year. The slowdown is attributed to volatile equity markets, geopolitical tensions in Middle East, and fears of slowing economic growth. The real estate sector has also underperformed against the broader market with Nifty Realty Index down some 7% over the past year compared to a 4% drop in Nifty 50.