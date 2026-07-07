Shoppers Stop owner puts $700M IPO plans on hold
What's the story
K Raheja Corp, one of India's leading real estate developers, has postponed its initial public offering (IPO) plans. The decision comes after discussions with investment bankers over the timing and valuation of a potential share sale. The Mumbai-based company was looking at an IPO that could have raised as much as $700 million, Bloomberg reported in January.
Strategic delay
Company pushes back IPO plans by at least a year
The company has now pushed back its IPO plans by at least a year. The decision is strategic, as K Raheja Corp. hopes to revisit the plan after scaling up further. This could enable them to go for a bigger offering and get a better valuation, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of discussions.
Market trends
Factors affecting the IPO market and real estate sector
India's IPO market has been quiet this year, with companies raising some $3.92 billion so far in 2026. This is a sharp decline from the nearly $22 billion raised last year. The slowdown is attributed to volatile equity markets, geopolitical tensions in Middle East, and fears of slowing economic growth. The real estate sector has also underperformed against the broader market with Nifty Realty Index down some 7% over the past year compared to a 4% drop in Nifty 50.
Business operations
Overview of K Raheja Group's diverse portfolio
K Raheja Group boasts a diverse portfolio that includes commercial and residential real estate, retail, and hospitality. The group manages luxury hotels through listed Chalet Hotels Ltd, owns Inorbit malls in four cities, has residential projects in five cities, and owns department store chain Shoppers Stop. It also spun off its office portfolio into Mindspace Business Parks REIT which is listed on Indian stock exchanges.