Uber co-founder to protest at NVIDIA for ex-CEO's reinstatement
What's the story
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has announced his plan to lead a protest at NVIDIA's headquarters. The move comes as part of a broader effort by tech industry leaders to have Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO. The petition is backed by thousands of employees who want Huang back in the top spot after his resignation over serious allegations of extramarital affairs. Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO, marking a new chapter for NVIDIA.
Protest plans
Kalanick's plans for the protest
Speaking at the TomorrowX summit in Austin, Kalanick said he would show up at NVIDIA's offices "with a wafer encrusted megaphone" and lead employees on a walkout.
"Let's fight for what's right and give it a best shot," he said.
The protest is being organized by Kalanick along with other CEOs and founders who are in favor of Huang's return as CEO.
Controversial exit
Details on Huang's resignation
Huang stepped down last week after allegations of affairs with two women surfaced.
One of these women was suspected by US officials to be passing information to Chinese intelligence during their relationship.
Despite the controversy, NVIDIA's board chairman has said that the company has no plans to bring Huang back as CEO.
Support for Huang
Supporters rally around former CEO
Supporters of the former CEO have argued that he is pro-American and crucial to maintaining a robust open-source AI ecosystem in the US.
They have questioned why he was ousted before an investigation announced by the board could deliver its findings.
At New York Times DealBook Summit, tech leaders praised Huang, with Elon Musk comparing his ouster to "kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you're on a winning streak."
Return possibility
Huang open to returning as CEO
In his first public remarks since stepping down, Huang said he would be open to returning as CEO if the board believes "my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America."
The statement leaves room for a possible reconciliation between Huang and NVIDIA's board amid continued calls for his return.