Kalder founder charged with $7 million fraud

Guven kept 2 sets of financial records

Authorities claim Guven kept two sets of financial records: one real for internal use and another inflated for investors, showing fake revenue growth up to $1.2 million a year.

She's also accused of submitting false info on her US visa application.

After she was charged in late January 2026, the case is moving fast—subpoenas have gone out to Brazilian sports teams linked to Kalder.

If convicted, she could face an unspecified number of years in prison; the source does not provide a maximum sentence.

As US Attorney Jay Clayton put it: "As alleged, Gokce Guven built her seed round on fake revenue, inflated brand partnerships, and fabricated documents, and then used the same lies to secure a visa reserved for extraordinary ability,"