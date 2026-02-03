Kalder founder charged with $7 million fraud
Gokce Guven, 26, founder of fintech startup Kalder and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, has been charged in New York with securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
Prosecutors say she raised $7 million by exaggerating Kalder's brand partnerships and revenue—claiming dozens of active clients when many had little or no real agreement with the company.
Guven kept 2 sets of financial records
Authorities claim Guven kept two sets of financial records: one real for internal use and another inflated for investors, showing fake revenue growth up to $1.2 million a year.
She's also accused of submitting false info on her US visa application.
After she was charged in late January 2026, the case is moving fast—subpoenas have gone out to Brazilian sports teams linked to Kalder.
If convicted, she could face an unspecified number of years in prison; the source does not provide a maximum sentence.
As US Attorney Jay Clayton put it: "As alleged, Gokce Guven built her seed round on fake revenue, inflated brand partnerships, and fabricated documents, and then used the same lies to secure a visa reserved for extraordinary ability,"