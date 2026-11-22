Kalshi hires streamer Savage to analyze GTA VI for $100,000+
Kalshi, a US prediction market firm, just hired Cliff Savage, a 36-year-old gaming streamer from California, to take a deep dive into Grand Theft Auto VI.
Cliff beat out over 33,000 applicants and will earn more than $100,000 to give an independent look at how the game's virtual world works.
Savage to study Leonida's in-game economy
Starting November 19, 2026, Cliff will explore GTA VI's new setting, Leonida. He'll break down in-game property prices, businesses, and ways players earn money, plus finish the main story and side missions.
Kalshi also wants him to see how GTA VI's release affects the real-world US economy, including lost workplace productivity, employees taking sick days, and changes in food delivery demand.
As Kalshi put it, they picked Cliff for his unbiased understanding of the gameplay.