Kalshi pauses Trump mention markets after US regulators' request
Kalshi, the prediction market platform, has hit pause on its Trump "mention" markets, where people bet on what words Trump would say in speeches, after a request from US regulators.
The move follows concerns about insider trading by a White House teleprompter operator who used secret info to make trades.
CFTC warns of manipulation risks
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently warned these kinds of markets have a greater manipulation risk and suspended one that let users guess Trump's key phrases before certain dates.
Kalshi says it is working to resolve the issues. For now, the Trump-related markets and sports-related mention markets are paused. Others, like those about Vice President JD Vance, are still open.