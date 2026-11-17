Kalshi to launch stock trading amid sports betting regulatory challenges
Kalshi, known for its prediction markets, just announced it's rolling out stock trading in the next few months.
This move signals Kalshi's first step into traditional finance, even as its sports betting side faces regulatory challenges.
Kalshi acquired FB Securities, listed futures
Kalshi's expansion is powered by its July 2026 acquisition of FB Securities, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Earlier this year, Kalshi received approval to list perpetual futures tied to cryptocurrencies in late May and later introduced perpetual futures tied to precious metals such as gold and silver.
The news has already shaken up competitors; Robinhood's shares dropped 7.8%, showing just how much Kalshi is shaking up the space.