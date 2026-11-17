Kalshi's expansion is powered by its July 2026 acquisition of FB Securities, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this year, Kalshi received approval to list perpetual futures tied to cryptocurrencies in late May and later introduced perpetual futures tied to precious metals such as gold and silver.

The news has already shaken up competitors; Robinhood's shares dropped 7.8%, showing just how much Kalshi is shaking up the space.