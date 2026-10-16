Kalshi traders raise Tesla SpaceX merger odds to 56%
The internet is buzzing about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, with traders on Kalshi now putting the odds at 56% by October 16, 2026, a big leap from just 29% earlier this week.
Hopes are rising for an official announcement before Tesla's annual general meeting, no later than Dec. 6, 2026, and any news will be tracked through major reports and SEC filings.
Barclays flags Tesla SpaceX AI synergies
This surge in speculation started after Barclays highlighted how merging could supercharge both companies' AI ambitions: think Tesla's Robotaxi and Optimus with SpaceX's Grok and Macrohard.
The recent Roadster showcase, which relies on SpaceX technology to make the vehicle hover, already hints at what's possible.
Plus, Evercore ISI is urging people to grab SpaceX shares before its November earnings, showing real excitement around this potential power move.