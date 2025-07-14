Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers announces earnings call for Q1 FY26
Kalyan Jewellers is set to host its quarterly earnings call on August 7, 2025, at 5:30pm IST.
The call will break down how the company performed financially and operationally in the first quarter of FY26.
Anyone interested can pre-register online or join in by phone.
Who will be attending the call?
Top execs like Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman, CEO Sanjay Raghuraman, CFO V Swaminathan, and strategy heads will be sharing insights during the session.
The event's organized by Strategic Growth Advisors—if you've got questions, Rahul Agarwal and Mandar Chavan are your go-to contacts.