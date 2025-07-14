New UPI chargeback rules to simplify payment disputes

Banks can now reprocess declined refund claims on their own—no more waiting for NPCI 's green light. So if a payment glitches or something you ordered doesn't show up, you'll likely see your refund sooner.

NPCI is also working to bring UPI to UAE

With UPI transactions booming and more users speaking up about delays, NPCI wants to make the system smoother.

They're also working to bring UPI payments to the UAE, making life easier for Indian travelers and expats who want quick, familiar payments abroad.