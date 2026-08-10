Kalyan Jewellers Q1 FY2027 sales up 46.94% profit up 25.28%
Business
Kalyan Jewellers just posted a strong start to FY2027, with net sales jumping 46.94% to ₹9,025.52 crore for the April-June quarter.
Net profit also climbed 25.28%, reaching ₹321.32 crore compared to last year's ₹256.48 crore.
Kalyan Jewellers EPS rises to ₹3.11
Earnings per share rose to ₹3.11 from ₹2.48, showing shareholders are seeing more value.
EBITDA grew by nearly 18%.
Investors seemed happy too: Kalyan's stock closed at ₹606.30 on the NSE.