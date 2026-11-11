Kalyan Jewellers Q2 FY27 net profit jumps 64% to ₹427cr
Kalyan Jewellers just posted a 64% surge in net profit for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹427 crore, way up from last year's ₹260.51 crore.
Revenue also climbed 32% to ₹10,323 crore, showing strong demand for their jewelry.
Kalyan Jewellers H1 profits ₹776cr
Looking at the first half of FY27, profits rose 48% to ₹776 crore and revenue grew 38%.
Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman credits the boost to solid festive sales during Navratri and Dhanteras.
With wedding season around the corner, the company is feeling optimistic about keeping this momentum going.