Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch hikes Vyasdhenu milk to ₹70 in Himachal
If you're in Himachal Pradesh, get ready to pay a bit more for your daily dairy.
Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch has bumped up Vyasdhenu milk prices: now ₹70 per liter (up from ₹66) and ₹35 for a 500-gram pack.
Double-toned milk also costs ₹3 more per liter.
Paneer ₹400 curd ₹120 5,000 families
It's not just milk: paneer now costs ₹400 per kilogram (a jump of ₹50) and curd is up to ₹120 per kilogram (₹20 more).
These hikes affect shoppers across the state, but approximately 5,000 dairy-farming families are associated with this organization, which procures milk from them for market supply.